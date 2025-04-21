After the death of her husband, this Petersburg nurse works to prevent the next tragedy

PETERSBURG, Va. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to help break the stigma around mental health.

Mary Brandon, a mental health crisis educator, has been passionate about advocacy and awareness regarding suicide.

Much of that passion was inspired by her husband, Mark, who battled serious bipolar disorder until he took his own life on May 9, 2024.

“He was very active in his church. He loved his family, he loved nature, and he was a beautiful singer. Unfortunately, mental illness is something that can affect anyone,” Brandon explained. “For 21 years of our marriage, we were on this roller coaster with bipolar. So I have a heart for it; plus, it's personal for me.”

In March 2023, Senior Reporter Wayne Covil featured Brandon as she taught law enforcement in Dinwiddie County how to handle someone experiencing a mental health issue during a 911 call.

After the death of her husband and through her grief, Brandon wanted to prevent the next tragedy by raising awareness and funds for the nonprofit Runway 2 Life.

Founded by Alicia Amsler, Runway 2 Life provides free education, crisis intervention, and support services for those in need.

Amsler owns Alicia’s Salon & Day Spa and said her “why” stems from the death of an employee who took their own life.

“We taught hairdressers behind the chair how to see signs of suicide and mental health, so they would see it before and know the conversations or just have the language to be able to talk to people behind the chair. Then we started talking to bartenders and restaurants,” Amsler recalled.

Brandon organized the Runway 2 Life Gala Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at the Petersburg Public Library Conference and Event Center.

“We’re hosting a silent auction featuring high-value items, including a Harley-Davidson 1200 as one of our top highlights. You won’t want to miss this exciting event—it's the perfect opportunity to have a great night, bid on incredible items, and support a wonderful cause,” according to the event page.

The gala, organized with help from Poplar Springs Hospital and the Petersburg Rotary Club (Breakfast), will include food from Furnace Pizza, music, dancing, and networking.

Brandon hopes her efforts will help more individuals know about the resources available to those in crisis, like the phone numbers 988 and 211.

“It can affect anyone in the community, but it's really important that people know where to go to get help, right?” Brandon stated.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

