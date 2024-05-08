Watch Now
Nationwide shutdown by retailer Rue21 to include three Richmond-area stores

BizSense
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 08, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The bankruptcy filing of a national chain of teen clothing stores will have ripple effects in the Richmond-area retail scene.

Pennsylvania-based Rue21 plans to close its more than 540 locations throughout the country as it seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Among those are three stores in the Richmond area. In Henrico, the company has a 4,000-square-foot store at 4501 S. Laburnum Ave. in the White Oak shopping center. Its Midlothian outpost is a 7,000-square-foot store near the Crunch Fitness in the Chesterfield Towne Center mall. In Colonial Heights, Rue21 has a store close to the Regal movie theater within Southpark Mall.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

