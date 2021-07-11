Missing Chesterfield man last seen walking into water at park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 45-year-old man who has not been since since going into the water at a Chesterfield park Saturday afternoon.

Ruben Carillo, of the 5400 block of Remuda Drive in Chesterfield, was last seen around 4 p.m. fishing with friends when he "walked into the water at Henricus Park and never resurfaced," according to police.

Police described Carillo as as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

"He was last seen wearing silver gym shorts and no shirt. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a black mustache," police said.

Police noted Carillo does not drive.

Anyone with information about Carillo's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

