Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, police host ice cream social to build community trust

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of residents gathered outside the Calhoun Community Center in Gilpin Court for an ice cream social hosted by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) and Richmond City Police Department. The event aimed to provide attendees with both ice cream and valuable community resources.

"This is part of several sort of community get together ice cream social that we're having to bring together residents and those who are trying to bring security to the community," Steven Nesmith, RRHA CEO, said.

The event featured tables from youth mentoring organizations to health and security resources. Ronnie Armstead with the Richmond Police Department emphasized the importance of these community gatherings.

"Our job is to provide as many resources as possible and this is another resource," Armstead said.

One initiative highlighted at the event was "Her Table, Her Budget" – a program launched on July 8 by Bon Secours, Richmond Police Department, and Truist Bank. The program offers weekly classes designed to equip women living in low-income areas with tools to make healthy, budget-friendly meals.

"We're empowering women in our communities to have the possibility of creating and cooking budget-friendly meals that feel better to your body," Sonya Giles with Bon Secours said.

The four-week pilot program is divided into two sections: financial wellness and culinary/budgeting skills.

"Look at what you're putting in your body and how that makes you feel and you don't have to be restricted because you're limited with your income or your finances," Giles said.

Jeanette Stone, a participant in the program, shared that the wallet-friendly recipes have significantly helped her family as she saves to buy a house.

"With me having two boys, one a football player at that... I needed a good cooking budget," Stone said. "We actually stretched a slab of salmon, I want to say maybe three to four times for four servings."

The program will reopen with more spots this fall, an opportunity Giles hopes more residents will take advantage of.

"So much of what happens with health is outside of the doctor's office or the hospitals, so we have to start addressing some of these social drivers," Giles said.

Organizations hoping to partner or residents interested in participating can call or text 804-625-0461.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.