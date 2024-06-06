RRHA announces new repayment plan, allows residents 'last chance' to pay rent

RICHMOND, Va. -- Almost two months after Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority implemented a temporary eviction freeze Steven Nesmith, the CEO of RRHA announced Thursday that their next step and new plan for residents will be what he called a 'last chance repayment plan'.

"This decision was not made quickly but with lots of conversation," said Nesmith. "I’m giving everyone a one-time, final opportunity to avoid lease enforcement and eviction for non-payment of rent."

The program will allow any RRHA resident to apply for a new repayment agreement that is adjusted based on their current income. Applications will open in early July and end on August 31.

Nesmith said while this program serves as a reset for those struggling to pay rent, it will also allow RRHA to determine which residents are "trying to game the system."

"RHA however will no longer provide repayment agreement after this unless it is truly the case that's based on unusual circumstances like someone loses their job or if they have a loss of income, we will sit down with them and make that adjustment," he said. "To figure out who was actually falling on hard times and who was gaming the system."

WTVR Steven Nesmith

To be eligible for this program Nesmith said the resident must pay a one-time "good faith payment." The payment will be no less than $10 but no more than $100. The repayment amount will be paid starting in October in addition to the adjusted monthly rent.

"You keep on staying on repayment agreements and you're just hanging out in public housing, that’s unfair," Nesmith said. "We must end the cycle of people entering into multiple payment agreements and not paying their rent."

The new program is one Nesmith said RRHA decided on with the help of Richmond City Council and the Richmond Mayor's Office.

"This first step board members, really ensures that we do not have 1,600 families homeless in our city. We want to address the immediate and then the long-term strategy so that we’re not back at this place," said Councilwoman Dr. Cynthia Newbill.

Housing organizer Omari Al-Quadaffi with the Legal Aid Justice Center was also in attendance at Thursday's announcement. He said while it will help delay evictions for the summer, he hopes more is done to ensure less people are evicted.

"It was a great first step. I think that it gives residents and RRHA a little breathing room so that they the do the respective things they need to do to prevent this from happening again," said Al-Quadaffi.

Nesmith said he would announce RRHA's long-term plans at the July city council meeting.

"At the end of the day we are an income-based housing like any other landlord, we have to make sure we are doing right by the mom and dads that are struggling and they pay their rent on time," he said.

RRHA announced more information about the last chance repayment program will be sent out to residents through, mail, email, and door flyers. Staff will also go directly to residents to provide more information.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story.

