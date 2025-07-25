Richmond housing authority paid some residents $20 to attend meeting supporting management plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) officials are defending their decision to pay some Gilpin Court residents $20 to attend a Richmond City Council meeting in support of a management transfer plan.

The payments were intended to encourage residents to attend a June 9 council meeting regarding a plan to transfer management of Gilpin Court to the nonprofit arm of RRHA, Richmond Development Corporation.

RRHA CEO Stephen Nesmith confirmed the housing authority worked with Venable Community Services to create advertisements encouraging residents to attend the meeting.

"Anything that we can do to reduce the barriers if it's financial, or otherwise, if it's transportation, to get our public housing residents to any location so they can get their democratic voices heard and be educated about their future, we think that's a good thing," Nesmith said.

The flyer, which was created by Venable Community Services, stated:

"RRHA wants you to show up at the city council meeting for your community on Monday, 6/9/2025. You will be picked up at the Calhoun center at 5 p.m. You will be paid for your two hours to hold up a sign."

When asked to comment on the situation, representatives at Venable declined.

Nesmith acknowledged issues with the flyer's wording but defended the payments.

"It should have said, 'Do you support the redevelopment of Gilpin? Do you support us doing through the non-profit RDC? Please come out if you want to,'" Nesmith said.

The CEO confirmed the funds came from "unrestricted non-federal funds through the RDC" and insisted the payments were legitimate.

"I can tell you on the record, it was legitimate purposes for the use for which they were used," he said.

Not all Gilpin Court residents feel incentives are necessary to encourage participation in discussions about their community's future.

Paulette Jefferson, a lifelong Gilpin Court resident, said she attends meetings without financial motivation.

"I don't ask for a cent, I'm here on behalf of me and the residents that can't get out," Jefferson said.

Jefferson, who was born in Gilpin Court and raised her children there, hopes for improvements to her community.

"I would like to see houses, something different, something that I can call my own," she said.

Richmond City Councilor Kenya Gibson criticized the payments in a statement, saying that "providing financial incentives to residents of public housing to support a private development deal is just really troubling."

While Nesmith said RRHA will not work with Venable for future meetings regarding the Gilpin Court management transfer vote, he maintained that incentives remain a possibility.

"Will we offer help? Oh yes, we will, and I stand by the fact that we should be reducing any barriers to help public housing folks get to an event," he said.

The city council vote on transferring management of Gilpin Court to the Richmond Development Corporation is scheduled for September.

