Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Friday morning.

Rebecca McCray, a reading interventionist at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary, is this year's winner.

McCray formerly taught fifth and third grades.

She also leads Oak Grove-Bellemeade's racial equality and diversity team and co-leads the climate and culture committee.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone