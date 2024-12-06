Richmond Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Friday morning.

Rebecca McCray, a reading interventionist at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary, is this year's winner.

McCray formerly taught fifth and third grades.

She also leads Oak Grove-Bellemeade's racial equality and diversity team and co-leads the climate and culture committee.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok