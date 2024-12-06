Richmond Public Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Friday morning.
Rebecca McCray, a reading interventionist at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary, is this year's winner.
McCray formerly taught fifth and third grades.
She also leads Oak Grove-Bellemeade's racial equality and diversity team and co-leads the climate and culture committee.
