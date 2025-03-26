Richmond Public Schools responds to rumor of parent being detained by ICE on campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools responded to a rumor that a parent was detained on a school campus Monday in a statement to CBS 6.

"Despite rumors to the contrary, we would like to confirm that absolutely no law-enforcement action or detention took place on or near a Richmond Public Schools campus yesterday," a spokesperson for the school system wrote. "We want to underscore that our schools remain a safe place for our students, filled with people who care deeply about their well-being. Our policies and statements from earlier this year still stand, and we will continue to enforce them diligently. As we always say, 'We love you here, and we always will.'"

This comes after a BlueSky user on Monday evening shared a screenshot of a post from an RPS Facebook group reading, in part, "A RPS parent was taken by ICE when they dropped their kid off at school."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube