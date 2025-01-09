Richmond Schools will give out free meals on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools families can get free meals from the school district at several locations on Friday.

RPS will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 10 amid an ongoing boil water advisory in the City of Richmond.



"We’re incredibly grateful to the Richmond Ed Fund for supporting our families, all of whom are invited to come out and get a free lunch," Superintendent Jason Kamras shared in a message to the community. "We know that it’s been difficult to be closed without school meals, and we want to do everything we can to support our families."

Food trucks will be at the following locations from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday:



Brown Middle School (6300 Jahnke Road)

Cardinal Elementary (1745 Catalina Drive)

Carver Elementary (1110 W. Leigh Street)

Henderson Middle School (4319 Old Brook Road)

MLK Middle School (1000 Mosby Street)

Richmond High School for the Arts (4314 Crutchfield Street)

