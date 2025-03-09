Richmond Schools Fine Arts Festival showcases students' works: 'Best day ever'

RICHMOND, Va. — The artistic talents of Richmond Public Schools students were celebrated at the 2025 Fine Arts Festival on Saturday at Huguenot High School.

The eighth consecutive festival featured art exhibits from all K-12 schools in Richmond, along with performances from the All-City Elementary Choir, All-City Marching Band and various theatre selections.

Vanessa DeYoung, an art teacher from Miles Jones Elementary, said events like this go beyond showcasing the arts, but highlight their broader impact on students.

“The fine arts instill self-esteem; it enhances confidence in our students, it helps with their problem-solving skills. It helps in all areas, all subjects. It pours over into their reading and math," DeYoung explained. "The arts are a combination of all the great and wonderful things that are important in our lives. It also helps us find our place and where we fit in in our community and our world at large."

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts was also at the festival with their VMFA Art Mobile.

