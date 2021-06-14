RPD: 'Stresses of the pandemic' to blame for rise in violent crime

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department addressed crime rates so far for 2021 during a press conference Monday morning.

The good news, Chief Gerald Smith said as he presented the second quarter report, was motor vehicle theft and property crimes are all down. Burglary is down as well.

But compared to 2020, as of June 9 he said homicides are up, robberies are up and violent crimes are also up.

Smith said violent crime has increased throughout the country for three reasons: Proliferation of guns on the streets, the economic and mental stresses of the pandemic and -- after the social unrest of last year -- people aren't calling police like they used to .

But he added that we should take a broader look at the picture.

"We are giving you a depiction of crime is up, but it's up against very very low numbers of 2020," said Smith. "But when you take a look at it from the last few years it actually is not bad. But it's not what we want. We want to see if we can drive down those numbers even further."

Smith calls 2020 an asterisk year due to the effects of the pandemic.

