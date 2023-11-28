RPD hiring retired officers to tackle speeding tickets generated by school zone cameras

RICHMOND, Va. -- Roughly three weeks after Richmond installed speed enforcement cameras outside two different schools, Richmond's Public Safety committee received a briefing on the devices.

According to Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Police plans to hire several retired officers with a background in traffic safety and enforcement to tackle the number of tickets the new cameras may generate.

"These devices will write more tickets than any human being could," Edwards said. "We're estimating four part-time officers doing nothing but this."

The officers will verify the pictures and information caught by the cameras.

At the meeting, Chief Edwards said there are other limitations to the installed cameras, as they can only really track speed.

"Let's say a homicide suspect drives past one of these, we won't be able to get the data for any of that, for any other crimes. It's specifically to be used for this," Edwards said.

Public Safety Chair Reva Trammel said she's received numerous reports of speeding from her constituents.

"I've gotten so many calls from Blackwell Elementary School, they're flying up there, children trying to cross the street," Reva said during the meeting. "And also, it's been brought up over and over at my meetings, Boushall [Middle]."

Trammel also mentioned hearing a report of a child hit at school recently. Police records do confirm a hit and run was reported on November 1 at around 6 a.m., but it is unclear if a child was involved.

A spokesperson with Richmond Public Schools said the Care and Safety Team as well as the administration at Boushall do not have a record of a child being hit by a car but are confirming information with Richmond Police.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!