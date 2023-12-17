Richmond police asking public for information in deadly hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for information on a deadly hit and run that occurred early Sunday morning.

Richmond police were called to the intersection of Hull Street Road and Orcutt Lane at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious in the westbound lane of Hull Street Road.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A Richmond police Crash Team later determined that the man was hit by a car that left the scene following the collision

Police are now asking the public if they saw the crash or saw a car with front-end damage Sunday morning in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, police ask you to call RPD Crash Team Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

