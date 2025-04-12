Missing Henrico man last seen taking a walk in Sandston found dead, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old Henrico man who was last seen going for a walk 10 days ago has been found dead, authorities said Saturday.

Roy Otis Brown Jr. was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, going for a walk in the 500 block of E. Williamsburg Road.

Police said that Brown was in need of medication and that his family was worried about his safety.

Brown was found deceased in the 100 block of Seven Pines Avenue. That's not far from where he went missing.

"There are no signs of foul play," officers said. "Henrico Police will work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause and manner of death."

