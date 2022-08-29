Wanted Chesterfield man arrested after standoff at Fredericksburg home

Watch Now
Posted at 11:11 PM, Aug 28, 2022
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Chesterfield man is behind bars after barricading himself inside a Fredericksburg home for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials with Fredericksburg Police said their 911 Center received a call just before 3:35 p.m. that Roy Curtis White, who was wanted on outstanding warrants from Chesterfield and Hanover, was at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw White outside and tried to speak with him, according to police.

"White avoided the officers and ran inside the house," police said.

After a crisis negotiation team tried several times to communicate with White, a drone was used to clear the house, a K-9 officer was deployed and tactical team officers entered the home, officials said.

Police said White surrendered and was taken into custody at 7:45 p.m.

Police said charges are pending in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

