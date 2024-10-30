Watch Now
State Troopers, who are husband and wife, critically injured in Virginia crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Four people were critically injured in a head-on collision on Route 460 on Tuesday night, including two off-duty state troopers, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The troopers, a husband and wife, are expected to make a full recovery. Updates on the other two people hurt in the crash have not yet been released.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8600 block of Route 460, as confirmed by Prince George fire officials.

The crash involved two vehicles and resulted in significant injuries, prompting emergency responders to transport one of the injured individuals to a trauma center by helicopter.

Burkett's sources indicated the off-duty troopers suffered broken bones, but no further details about their conditions have been released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

