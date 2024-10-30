Multiple injuries were reported in head-on crash along Route 460

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY Va. — Four people were critically injured in a crash along the 8400 block of Route 460 in Prince George County on Tuesday evening.

The initial reports indicated that around 8 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on here and led to one of the victims being trapped inside.

One of the crash victims was flown to the hospital by helicopter and the other three were driven.

The crash caused both eastbound and westbound lanes to shut down, and traffic was at a standstill for miles.

All lanes have since been reported.

This is a developing story. Email additional information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

