Deadly shooting at highway weigh station

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting reported at the Dahlgren Weigh Station, along the 3900 block of Route 301 near the Maryland state line in King George County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Virginia State Police later confirmed the report.

"The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when an SUV pulled off Route 301 into the weigh station’s parking lot. Moments after the SUV parked in the lot, a female passenger exited and began running away from it. The male driver quickly exited and appears to have fired a handgun at the female," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There was a Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station as this was happening. Both state police personnel engaged the male driver and exchanged gunfire with him."

Virginia State Police

Police shot and killed the driver of the SUV. His name has not yet been released.

"The female was transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment of serious injuries," the email continued. "An occupant of the truck that was being inspected was also injured in the shooting. He is being treated at Mary Washington Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries."

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.