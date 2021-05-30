Driver killed was fleeing deputy earlier, investigators say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- The driver killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Prince George County had been fleeing a sheriff's deputy just minutes earlier, according to police.

Officers said the single-vehicle crash happened on Route 301 near the Courtland Exit in around 10 a.m.

Investigators said a black Mercedes SUV was speeding on I-85 in Dinwiddie County when a Dinwiddie County Sheriff's deputy running radar attempted to stop the vehicle.

When the deputy lost sight of the SUV on Route 703, he ended the pursuit, police said.

However, 911 dispatchers in Prince George received a call a few minutes later.

“We got a call from Johnny’s Towing that a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Dinwiddie was pursuing had just pulled... into their business -- and had again left that business heading northbound on South Crater Road,” Lt. Cliff Skelton with Prince George County Police said.

Investigators said it appears the driver of the SUV lost control on the wet pavement, veered off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, died on impact, according to investigators.

Prince George County Police are handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.