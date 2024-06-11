Motorcyclist's death in Route 301 crash under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Caroline County Sunday.

According to state police, at 6:50 p.m. Sunday night, they were called to the intersection of Route 301 and East Broddus Avenue. That's in the northern part of the town of Bowling Green.

State Police say that a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on the wrong side of Route 301 going northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver then attempted to turn around.

While the Tahoe was turning troopers say a 2021 Harley Davidson, driven by 56-year-old Joseph Terrell France of Sandston, struck the Tahoe in the intersection.

France died from his injuries at a hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

