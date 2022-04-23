2 seriously injured in separate motorcycle wrecks on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating two motorcycle crashes on Route 288 about 10 minutes apart Saturday morning that left two drivers seriously injured.

Troopers were first called to Route 288 south just before the on-ramp to Chester Road for a crash around 11:10 a.m.

Virginia State Police

Motorcycle crashes on I-288 south at Chester Road exit Saturday, April, 23, 2022.

That is where troopers said a Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a Ford Escape.

The driver of that motorcycle, 64-year-old James Dean Pearce, was taken to an area hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Pearce was wearing a helmet, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The second wreck happened on the off-ramp from Chester Road just before 11:20 a.m. when a Victory Vision motorcycle came off of the ramp at a high rate of speed, lost control and overturned in the median, according to officials.

That driver, 53-year-old Zack Hopkins of Petersburg, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Both crashes remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.