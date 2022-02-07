Fatal crash closes lanes on Route 288

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A fatal crash has closed lanes Route 288 south in Powhatan.

Virginia State Police said that there was one confirmed death in the multi-vehicle crash. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is backed up more than three miles near the Huguenot Trail/Robious Road exit.

"All southbound lanes are closed near Huguenot Trail (Route 711) due to a crash," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email. "Traffic is being diverted to the Huguenot Trail off-ramp back to Route 288. Use alternate routes and expect delays."

Pictures shared from the crash scene showed at least two cars involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.