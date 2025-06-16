Flooding closes Route 288 north near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — High water has closed a stretch of Route 288 north near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Sunday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched after two vehicles got stuck in the water, officials with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted.

"The people inside were able to get out on their own and were not injured," officials said.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for north central Chesterfield, south central, central Henrico County and the City of Richmond in central Virginia.

Storms trigger multiple flash flood warnings across Virginia

The National Weather Service said Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area around 7:50 p.m.

"Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen," officials said. " Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Meteorologist Mike Goldberg warned about the risk of flooding during CBS 6 News at 6:30 p.m.

"You might see water covering the road and you don't think it's that deep," Goldberg said. "It's probably deeper than you think. We always tell you, turn around, don't drown. Live by that this evening."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

