Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road

A driver struck the person along the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 07:35:20-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A person was killed running across Route 1 in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The person's name has not yet been released.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.

"A pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route 1 when they were struck by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained on scene and is cooperating with police."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone