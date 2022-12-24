Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A person was killed running across Route 1 in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The person's name has not yet been released.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.

"A pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route 1 when they were struck by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained on scene and is cooperating with police."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story.