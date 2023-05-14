Driver in crash that closed Route 1 in Chesterfield jailed for DUI, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The driver of a car that rolled over along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Saturday night was not hurt, according to police.

Chesterfield Police were called to the wreck on Route 1 near Cogbill Road just before 8:55 p.m.

That driver took out a power pole before the car rolled over and landed on its roof, according to police.

WTVR

Officers said the driver was taken to jail for driving under the influence.

Police expected that stretch of Route 1 north to be closed for at least another hour as of about 11 p.m.

