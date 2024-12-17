Deadly crash closes Route 1 in Hanover

Watch Now
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A fatal crash has closed all four lanes of Washington Highway (U.S. Route 1) in Hanover County, the sheriff's office confirmed to CBS 6.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 1 near Doswell Road.

"We are still in the process of responding to the scene and working on setting up detours," the sheriff's office posted to social media at 8:11 a.m. "School Transportation has been made aware and we advise seeking an alternate route for your morning commute. We will advise when the roads reopen."

The sheriff's office has not yet released additional information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Email your the CBS 6 Newsroom.

