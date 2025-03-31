Crash with 'multiple life-threatening injuries' closes Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash that resulted in "multiple life-threatening injuries" closed a section of Route 1 in Chesterfield County early Monday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at about 2:57 a.m. on March 31, 2025, in the 16400 block of Route 1, between Woods Edge and Harrowgate roads.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a blue 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Route 1 and crossed over the center lane and struck a white 2022 Toyota Corolla, which was traveling southbound in the southbound lane," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "At this time, Route 1 is closed in both directions between Happy Hill Road and Woods Edge Road. It is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.