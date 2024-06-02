Watch Now
Crash involving dump truck shuts down Route 1 in Chesterfield

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jun 02, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck involving a dump truck has closed Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck in north of Ruffin Mill Road, according to officials with VDOT.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned in an email around 2 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
