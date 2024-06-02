Crash involving dump truck shuts down Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck involving a dump truck has closed Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck in north of Ruffin Mill Road, according to officials with VDOT.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned in an email around 2 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!