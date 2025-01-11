Persons of interest with dog wanted after Richmond-area man found dead near Route 1 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are looking for two persons of interest after a man's body was found on the ground near Route 1 in rural Brunswick County Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said they were called about a man lying on the ground in the area of 75 Moore Drive/Boydton Plank Road in Brodnax just after 2:35 p.m.

Law enforcement and EMS crews responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The victim is a white male in his 40s from the Richmond area and has been positively identified, but out of courtesy to the family to allow for family notifications, his name is not being released at this time," deputies said.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found a vehicle related to the incident abandoned at the end of Tower Road, which was processed for evidence, as was the primary crime scene.

"The investigation quickly developed two people of interest and they are pictured below accompanied by a small white dog with a pink harness," deputies said.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information related to the case is urged to call Capt. Joey Lopresti with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

Deputies added that there is a monetary reward for information resulting in an arrest.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

