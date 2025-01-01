Bicyclist dies after being hit by car along Route 1 in Chester on New Year's Eve

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed along Route 1 in Chester on New Year's Eve.

Chesterfield County police say the crash happened just before 6:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was thrown from his bicycle.

Police said the driver of the car involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email tips and information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube