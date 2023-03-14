Car crashes into tree after shooting on Route 1 in Chesterfield, Crime insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is injured after a shooting ended with a car crashing into a tree in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

On Monday night, a group of people was driving on Route 1 near 288 northbound when someone else fired into the car, sources said.

A man traveling inside the car was shot. At this time, sources are not sure of the extent of the man's injuries.

The car then crashed into a tree, according to sources. The suspect vehicle, described by sources as a silver Audi, fled the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.