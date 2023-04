MECHANICSVILLE Va. — Another charcoal rotisserie-powered restaurant is about to start turning in the Richmond region. Fire & Chicken has signed a lease to open a second location, in the Brandy Hill Plaza shopping center at 7073 Mechanicsville Turnpike. The expansion was confirmed by owner Miguel Gutierrez, who opened his first Peruvian-style chicken joint at 115 N. Washington Highway in Ashland in late 2020. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews