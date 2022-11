HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly five years after it first hit the market, a 1700s-era mansion that once was the highest-priced residential listing in metro Richmond has found its next caretakers. The 7-acre Fairfield estate in western Henrico sold on November 15 for $3.1 million. The 10,000-square-foot mansion at 211 Ross Road had most recently been listed at $3.3 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

