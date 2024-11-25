Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico neighbors asked to voice opinions of proposed West End gambling spot

Rosie's Gaming Emporium
Rosie's Gaming Emporium/Churchill Downs, Inc.
A rendering of the proposed Rosie's Gaming Emporium location in the Staples Mill Shopping Center in Henrico County
Rosie's Gaming Emporium
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County residents will have a chance to discuss the Rosie's Gaming Emporium proposed in the Staples Mill Shopping Center during a community meeting Thursday, Dec. 5. The meeting, hosted by Virginia State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-16th District) and Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henrico County Recreation and Parks headquarters, located at 6800 Staples Mill Road.

VanValkenburg, Schmitt and other elected officials from Henrico have been critical of the manner in which Rosie's parent company, Churchill Downs, Inc., submitted its plans for the gambling facility, which could feature as many as 175 historical horse racing machines and parimutuel betting. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone