Henrico neighbors asked to voice opinions of proposed West End gambling spot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County residents will have a chance to discuss the Rosie's Gaming Emporium proposed in the Staples Mill Shopping Center during a community meeting Thursday, Dec. 5. The meeting, hosted by Virginia State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-16th District) and Brookland District Supervisor Dan Schmitt, will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henrico County Recreation and Parks headquarters, located at 6800 Staples Mill Road.

VanValkenburg, Schmitt and other elected officials from Henrico have been critical of the manner in which Rosie's parent company, Churchill Downs, Inc., submitted its plans for the gambling facility, which could feature as many as 175 historical horse racing machines and parimutuel betting. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

