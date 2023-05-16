Mystery buyer pays $3.6 million for century-old Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the older houses along the West End’s Three Chopt Road corridor was the priciest home sold in the Richmond area last month. The century-old Rosewood home at 6311 Three Chopt Road sold April 27 for $3.6 million, below its latest list price of $3.95 million. The 7,400-square-foot house with seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms was originally listed last September for $4.25 million. It was relisted Jan. 25 at $3.95 million and went under contract March 21. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.



