Mystery buyer pays $3.6 million for century-old Richmond home

The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots. <br/>
Posted at 12:45 PM, May 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the older houses along the West End’s Three Chopt Road corridor was the priciest home sold in the Richmond area last month. The century-old Rosewood home at 6311 Three Chopt Road sold April 27 for $3.6 million, below its latest list price of $3.95 million. The 7,400-square-foot house with seven bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms was originally listed last September for $4.25 million. It was relisted Jan. 25 at $3.95 million and went under contract March 21. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

