How this group helped preserve the history of a once thriving all-Black school system: 'We have a jewel here'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Class reunions can unleash a flood of emotions. A wave of nostalgia washing over former students.

At Second Union Rosenwald School in Goochland, a history lesson awaits with Gail Smith, Rush Pace, and Calvin Hopkins.

“The education I received here like I said I would place it against any other school that is in the county or in the nation,” says Calvin Hopkins. “Great memories.”

This 106-year-old building and others like it offered generations of young people a chance to earn an education when opportunities for African Americans to learn the 3 R’s were far and few between.

“We were poor. But we were happy poor,” says Gail Smith. “Coming to this school was some of the best years of my life.”

Rosenwald Schools were the brainchild of Julius Rosenwald the co-owner of Sears, Roebuck, and Company.

In the early 20th century the philanthropist set in motion the building of more than 5,000 schools across the rural South after meeting Booker T. Washington and learning of the plight of African American children.

“It was very innovative. You know a Rosenwald school because of the architecture and how it is built. It is complex and simple at the same time,” says Dr. Lisa Winn Bryan. “It may sound strange but I literally can feel the presence of the ancestors.”

Dr. Winn Bryan with Preservation Virginia says about 380 Rosenwald Schools rose in Virginia.

“We did not know about many of these Rosenwald Schools had it not been for the community,” says Dr. Winn Bryan.

In total 700,000 girls and boys like 79-year-old Rush Pace attended Rosenwald Schools.

“We learned but it was fun being in here,” says Mr. Pace.

Following Brown vs. Board of Education which desegregated classrooms in 1954, many Rosenwald Schools fell into disrepair or were demolished.

“Because at one time this was just a building sitting here. No one knew about it,” says Mr. Pace.

Second Union Rosenwald opened in 1918 and closed in 1959.

The National Trust recently listed the 500 surviving Rosenwald schools on its most endangered list.

An effort to promote the history of Rosenwald Schools is underway. Second Union Rosenwald School reopened about twenty years ago as a museum where former students become the teachers.

“We had an hour for lunch and we had a bell. I said when Ms. Beale rang the bell you know it is time to come back in this school,” says Mrs. Smith.

At the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, the curtain is rising on a new exhibit. Contemporary pictures of surviving schools nationwide taken by Andrew Feiler complement oral histories from alumni.

The VMHC’s Curator of Museum Collections Dr. Karen Sherry says preserving the legacy of these schools and Julius Rosenwald’s vision are paramount.

“The Rosenwald Schools story is one that has been largely hidden in our history. Many people don’t know about the schools,” says Dr. Sherry. “It is a chance to experience living history with the people who walked through those doors. Who walked through those classrooms.”

Back in Goochland, the renovated Second Union Rosenwald school building with original floors, lights, and chalkboards welcomes all.

“We saved the school,” says Calvin Hopkins. “And everyone here in the community realizes we have a jewel here.”

Visitors leave with an education and a new appreciation for a chapter in American history.

“Very happy. Very happy. This is history,” says former student Rush Pace. “It touches my heart as a living museum.”

At Second Union Rosenwald School. Class is always in.

“It is very important to still have this building here,” says former student Gail Smith. “To have Calvin and Rush and me here to come and talk to people about the days we came here. It was some of the best years of our life.

“A Better Life for their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America,” at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture runs through April 20, 2025.

