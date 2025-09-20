Man missing in Ashland with multiple tattoos is wearing gray Sperrys, police say

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 37-year-old man last seen in Ashland on Saturday morning.

Ashland Police Department said Ronnie Roberts was last seen in Ashland around 7:30 a.m. and left the area on foot.

Police did not include a location where he was last seen, but said he was reported missing around 11:30 a.m.

Roberts was described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The 37-year-old wears glasses, has brown eyes and black hair. Officers said he has multiple tattoos on the inside of both arms as well as on his right shoulder and chest.

He was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt, a black hat, black and gray Sperry shoes and a black backpack.

"At this point in the investigation no foul play is suspected; however, due to concerning statements made by Roberts, the Ashland Police Department is concerned for his well-being," police said.

Anyone with information about Roberts' whereabouts was asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.