How his Henrico trash collector is making a positive impact in our community

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Aug. 22
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ronnie Miles aims to build relationships with residents throughout Henrico County as part of his job as a heavy equipment specialist for the Henrico Department of Public Utilities.

According to DPU officials, Miles has earned the respect of his colleagues by always being willing to help out and the respect of residents by the way he interacts with them.

Henrico DPU employee Ronnie Miles signs the cast of Henrico youngster JB.
When JB, a Henrico youngster who lives along Miles’ route, recently fractured his elbow, he wanted his favorite trash collector to sign his cast; Miles gladly obliged.

The child’s mother said her son and Miles have a special relationship and always look forward to seeing each other every Friday.

