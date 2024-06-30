Ronnie Logan of Ronnie's BBQ in Henrico takes home 'Best Chef' at Chicago BBQ event

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ronnie Logan became a barbecue pit master after he lost his full-time job at age 57. A decade later Logan, who runs Original Ronnie’s BBQ restaurant with his family in eastern Henrico County, was named Best Chef at the Six in the City Southern BBQ Experience in Chicago.

“A whole lotta men don’t really get to do what they’re called to do,” Ronnie Logan said in a 2019 interview on the Eat It, Virginia podcast. “I think, if you can do that, man, that’s one of the biggest things in life, to do something you love.”

In addition to Logan, the event in Chicago featured pitmasters and chefs from Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

"This was an exciting ‘win’ for our region,” Jerrine Lee, VP of Sales at Richmond Region Tourism, who partnered with Ronnie’s BBQ for the event, said. "Groups choose our community because of our high-quality facilities and because they can easily experience our great attractions, culture, and dining. The meetings and events industry is all about building relationships, and what better way to connect than through delicious Southern food. Ronnie’s helped give attendees a taste of our incredible food scene."

Original Ronnie’s BBQ restaurant was recently awarded “Best Chef” at the Six in the City Southern BBQ Experience Event in Chicago.



Ronnie’s BBQ team served:

Brown sugar bacon sriracha deviled eggs

Virginia smoked brisket

Macaroni and cheese

Honey butter cornbread

Sweat tea lemonade pound cake

Ronnie’s BBQ is located beside the Virginia Capital Trail at 2097 New Market Road in Varina.

“I just love Varina,” he said. “Most of the people born in Varina, love Varina. Most of the friends I grew up with are still in Varina. Varina is just heaven here in Richmond.”

