Henrico man, 75, missing for a week may have asked for ride to bus station, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 75-year-old Henrico man missing for week that officials said is in need of his medication.

Ronald Syp went missing from a "senior/assisted living" facility in the 12000 block of Gayton Road on Wednesday, March 24, according to Lt. M. C. Pecka with Henrico Police.

"It was reported he may have sought out a ride to the local bus station, trying to get to Philadelphia, a place in which he is familiar," Pecka said. "Mr. Syp is in need of medication and further medical care."

Mr. Syp was last seen wearing navy Nike sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes, according to police.

Pecka said Syp was reported missing Friday, March 26.

If you have seen Mr. Syp or know where he is, call Detective Rosser at 804-5015247 or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

