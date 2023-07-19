Take a peek at the new Ronald McDonald House inside the Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new Ronald McDonald House located inside the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
It will provide a space for families of young patients to relax, prepare a meal or participate in activities.
There's dining and lounging areas, four family sleep rooms, a children's play area and an outdoor patio.
Staff and volunteers will provide services and activities for families like meals, music, haircuts, and yoga sessions.
The official opening is Wednesday.
