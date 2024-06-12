Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Johnston-Willis Hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Ronald McDonald House recently opened a new family room in a Chesterfield hospital.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room inside HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit opened last week.

The oasis for families of children receiving medical care is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond's first physical presence in a medical facility outside the city.

The family room offers snacks, toiletries, a kitchen area, books and board games.

Staff and volunteers are also on hand to assist if needed.

