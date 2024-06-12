Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Johnston-Willis Hospital

Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Johnston-Willis Hospital
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 12, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Ronald McDonald House recently opened a new family room in a Chesterfield hospital.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room inside HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit opened last week.

The oasis for families of children receiving medical care is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond's first physical presence in a medical facility outside the city.

The family room offers snacks, toiletries, a kitchen area, books and board games.

Staff and volunteers are also on hand to assist if needed.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone