Ronald McDonald Family Room opens at Johnston-Willis Hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Ronald McDonald House recently opened a new family room in a Chesterfield hospital.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room inside HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit opened last week.
The oasis for families of children receiving medical care is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond's first physical presence in a medical facility outside the city.
The family room offers snacks, toiletries, a kitchen area, books and board games.
Staff and volunteers are also on hand to assist if needed.
