Why police arrested the man with ‘F—k Biden’ signs on Virginia sidewalks and parks

A display protesting President Joe Biden and Henrico County manager John Vithoulkas in Henrico County, Va.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:22:45-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Charles City man who has made it his mission for several years to promote his hatred of President Joe Biden with obscene signs in highly visible spots throughout Metro Richmond, while championing his efforts to thousands of YouTube followers as exercises in free speech, is under arrest in Henrico, charged with identity theft and a violation of a county ordinance.

As a result of the latter charge, Ronald Layne Hedlund, 63, also has been banned from all Henrico parks, according to Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolster. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

