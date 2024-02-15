Watch Now
Police identify man killed on Chippenham Parkway

Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 10:37:21-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified a Richmond man killed on Route 150/Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County, Virginia early Wednesday morning.

"A 2005 Honda Accord driven by Ronald L. Fountain, 52, of Richmond, Va., ran off the road to the right and struck the jersey wall," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash north of Route 60/Midlothian Turnpike. "Fountain was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt."

The crash, which was reported at about 1 a.m., remained under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

