Roll-over wreck closes I-95 north near Ashland; 5 taken to hospital

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A crash that sent five people to the hospital closed I-95 north in Hanover County Saturday evening and backed up traffic for miles on the interstate in both directions.

Troopers were called to the wreck at mile marker 91 near Ashland just after 7:30 p.m.

"The initial investigation indicates that a silver SUV was headed south when it ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median," Sgt.Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said. "The SUV subsequently overturned several times, ejecting one of the occupants."

The SUV was carrying five people, which were transported to an area hospital. There was not word on the extent of their injuries at last check.

Troopers said the driver and front seat passenger were not wearing seat belts, but it is unclear if the three passengers were.

Officials said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

VDOT officials said the wreck closed all northbound lanes and the left two southbound lanes of the interstate.

As of 8:30 p.m., there was a 2.5 mile backup northbound and 3 mile backup southbound.

VDOT officials warned drivers to "use alternate routes and expect delays."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.