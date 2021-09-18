Virginia native, 6-time NFL Pro Bowler Roger Brown dies at 84

LOS ANGELES — Roger Brown, a College Football Hall of Famer from Surry County and six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 84.

The Lions and College Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Friday.

The Lions said a member of Brown’s family confirmed the death. No cause was given.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear Roger Brown,” said the staff of Brown’s namesake restaurant in Olde Towne Portsmouth in an Instagram post. “Roger passed away this morning around 2:00am. The legacy he’s created has made him valued member of our community and he will be deeply missed. Those of us who have had the privilege of knowing and working with Roger have lost a dear friend and inspiring mentor.”

Brown played 10 years in the NFL. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1960 draft by Detroit.

Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1967 and joined the “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line alongside Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen for three seasons.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame wrote on Twitter, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of 1997

@VaSportsHoF inductee Roger Brown. Roger was a legend both on and off the Football field and his presence in Hampton Roads will be missed."