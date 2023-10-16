Rodents choosing homes to escape cold temperatures, Virginia expert says

RICHMOND, Va. -- October 16 is the start of Rodent Awareness Week which experts say is the ideal time to learn not only why rodent control is essential, but also how to protect your property and prevent infestations.

Joel Bolduc has worked in the industry since he was 18 years old. He now serves as the service center manager for Arrow Exterminators located in Ashland.

“This time of year is when the weather starts to get cooler. Just like you and I, rodents want to get somewhere where it's warm. So they're going to try to move indoors,” Bolduc warned.

Bolduck said his team has received several calls for service for rats in Downtown Richmond specifically. That's due to the number of older buildings plus proximity to the river.

“When we initially do our inspection, the first thing we look for is any entry points. So any foundation vents that have holes in them. You got all kinds of pipes and wires that come the foundation walls of your home,” he explained.

Filling those gaps and holes with spray foam, for example, is ineffective.

“Rodents can chew right through that. The best thing you use to fill tiny gaps is stuff like steel wall materials and copper mesh — something that's more difficult for rodents to chew through,” Bolduc stated.

Rodents like mice and rats can carry diseases plus fleas and ticks indoors.

Look out for signs of an infestation like shredded insulation, chewed food packaging, and droppings.

“Once you're starting to see rodents in the house, it's too late at that point,” Bolduc said. “They're there. They've already started to breed.”

To prevent rodents from entering the home:



Seal all exterior cracks and holes, including along the roofline, around the chimney, and areas where utilities and pipes enter the home.

Use plastic boxes and containers with seal-tight lids for storage, keep them off the floor, and organize items to prevent wildlife from residing in undisturbed areas of the house, garage, basement, and attic.

Keep outside cooking areas and grills clean.

Keep bird feeders away from the house and use squirrel guards to limit access to the feeder.

Do not leave pet food or water bowls out overnight.

Use a thick plastic or metal garbage can with a tight lid – and always keep it sealed

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.