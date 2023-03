HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fresh off an expansion into Northern Virginia, a national woodworking supplier is expanding its presence in the Old Dominion with a store in Short Pump. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware plans to open the store this month at 11639 W. Broad St. The 7,800-square-foot space in the Promenade Shops center was for years occupied by home and garden retailer Plow & Hearth. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

