RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s hard to miss the newest section of Rocketts Landing – and the next section after that may be even more eye-catching. Jutting out prominently along the curve of East Main Street, The Waterford at Rocketts Landing is nearing completion and earlier this month began to welcome its first residents. The $42 million, 204-unit apartment building sits at 4501 E. Main St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews