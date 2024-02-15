Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Rockefeller family’s wealth advisory firm expands into Richmond after luring team from Truist

Lewis-Wealth-Rockefeller-700x462.jpg
BizSense
Lewis-Wealth-Rockefeller-700x462.jpg
Posted at 6:21 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 06:21:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wealth management firm tied to one of America’s most notable business families has set up shop in Richmond.

Rockefeller Global Family Office launched its first local operations earlier this month.

The company, which has expanded into dozens of new markets over the last five years, made its move into Richmond by luring Lewis Wealth Partners, a 10-person team led by John Lewis that was previously with Truist Wealth.

The Lewis group officially started with Rockefeller on Feb. 1 and has taken on a new office in the Williams Mullen Center at 200 S. 10th St. downtown.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone