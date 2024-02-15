Rockefeller family’s wealth advisory firm expands into Richmond after luring team from Truist

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wealth management firm tied to one of America’s most notable business families has set up shop in Richmond.

Rockefeller Global Family Office launched its first local operations earlier this month.

The company, which has expanded into dozens of new markets over the last five years, made its move into Richmond by luring Lewis Wealth Partners, a 10-person team led by John Lewis that was previously with Truist Wealth.

The Lewis group officially started with Rockefeller on Feb. 1 and has taken on a new office in the Williams Mullen Center at 200 S. 10th St. downtown.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.